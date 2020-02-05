Clemson to make 9 television appearances during baseball season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson’s quest to make it to the College World Series this year will begin in February, but the Tigers will have a few television appearances on the ESPN family of networks or the ACC Network.
Monte Lee’s club will make its first television debut this season at 3 p.m. on March 14 against Wake Forest on the ACC Network. One week later, Clemson will travel to Notre Dame for a 4 p.m. showdown on March 21. That game will also be on the ACC Network.
The first televised game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for Clemson will take place on March 24 when Coastal Carolina pays a visit to Tiger Town for a 7 p.m. contest.
In April, Clemson will take travel to Louisville for a three-game series. On April 10, both teams will open play at 3 p.m. The teams return to action on April 11 for a 7 p.m. game and will end the series on April 12 at 2 p.m. The first two games of the contest will be shown on the ACC Network. The series finale will be shown on ESPN2.
Clemson’s first game in May will see the Tigers take on William & Mary on May 2 at 1 p.m on the ACC Network. One week later, the Tigers roll down to South Beach to face Miami. Saturday’s 7:30 game and Sunday’s game at 4 p.m. between the two teams will be televised on the ACC Network.
Clemson opens the season on Feb. 14 at home against Liberty.
