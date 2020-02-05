Arrest made in weekend shooting death of Forestbrook Middle School student

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 20 year-old man is in police custody accused of killing a Forestbrook Middle School student this past weekend.
On Wednesday morning, Myrtle Beach police announced the arrest of Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rodgers of Myrtle Beach.
Police say Rodgers was arrested shortly following the shooting that led to the death of 14 year-old Anthony Lemay.
Rodgers is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary auto, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana.
According to investigators, the weapon Rodgers used in the shooting was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Road that same day.
Rodgers appeared in court Wednesday morning. Because of the seriousness of the charges against Rodgers, a judge informed the 20-year-old that bond must be set by a circuit court judge.
