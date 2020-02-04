Wrongful death and Civil Rights Action lawsuit filed on behalf of man shot by Chester Police Department officers

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Feb. 3, McLeod Law Group filed a wrongful death and Civil Rights Action on behalf of a man who was shot and killed by Chester Police Department officers on Nov. 23, 2019.
Ariane McCree, 28, was a former NCAA Division I football player and father to a three-year-old son.
Attorneys with McLeod Law Group say that McCree was running errands at a Walmart located at 1691 J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester when he was shot by police.
McLeod Law Group says that although McCree was handcuffed and posed no harm to anyone, Chester police officers shot him in the crowded Walmart parking lot, hitting at least one parked car with eight bullets and fatally wounded McCree.
Chester Police say that McCree was arrested for shoplifting and that he assaulted one of the officers while in custody and proceeded to run away. Two officers chased after him and claimed they saw McCree reach for a gun, and that’s when they opened fire.
The officers involved were conducting security for Walmart at the time.
McLeod Law Group claims that Walmart should have had proper procedures in place to protect shoppers like McCree from getting killed by those performing security for the business and that they are accountable as well.
“A three-year-old boy’s father was killed by the very people who were sworn to serve and protect him. Today’s filing marks the first step towards complete justice for Ariane McCree’s senseless death," Mullins McLeod, an attorney with McLeod Law Group said.
The officers involved remain on administrative leave as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate.
