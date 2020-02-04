UofSC Aiken student found shot to death in car

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - A student at the University of South Carolina Aiken was found shot to death Tuesday morning, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
The coroner identified the victim as Jeremiah Duncan, 20, of Beech Island.
Deputies said a call came in just before 8 a.m. after a resident found a car on the side of Gunter Road, off Talatha Church Road.
That’s when they found Duncan’s body.
Investigators ruled his death a homicide.
No arrests have been made.
The university’s Communication Department tweeted Duncan was a sophomore communication major.
“Our department is mourning,” the tweet read. “To reach out to the USC Aiken Counseling Center, located in B&E 126, or via phone: 803-641-3609.”
UofSC Aiken officials released the following statement:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.