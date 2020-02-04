Two suspects sought in string of Orangeburg Co. burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two suspects wanted for breaking into stores across the county recently.
Officials said the duo broke into a grocery store located on Bleakley Street by breaking through the wall. Once inside, they pulled a money order machine from the floor and its electrical connections, nearly electrocuting themselves in the process, only to leave without the machine.
Authorities believe the same pair of suspects broke down a wall and entered Brian’s Package Store on Five Chop Road. One suspect is seen on video trying to take cash from a register but is not able to do so. Officials said the suspect was only able to knock over $500 worth of vodka.
Officials were also called to a burglary on Rowesville at the Quick Store on Wednesday. Deputies said the suspects only destroyed $100 worth of beer during the break-in.
If you have information about these suspects and their whereabouts, please contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You can also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
