Traffic lights in parts of downtown Columbia not functioning due to power outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re driving in downtown Columbia, you may see a few police officers directing traffic on the streets.
That’s because traffic lights in the area are not functioning because of power outages. Officials with the Columbia Police Department, the outages run along Assembly Street from Calhoun Street to Pendleton Street. However, officials said the traffic light at the intersection of Gervais and Assembly are working properly.
Crews from Dominion Energy are working to repair the outages.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.
