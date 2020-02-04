Television schedule released for Gamecock baseball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will have eight games that will be televised on the ESPN family of networks or the SEC Network.
Mark Kingston’s squad will first appear on television this season at noon on March 28 when the Gamecocks host Missouri. Carolina then visits Ole Miss one week later at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
On April 16 at 7 p.m., Carolina welcomes in Mississippi State for their season opener on ESPNU. The Gamecocks will play on ESPNU one final time this year when they travel to LSU.
South Carolina will take on Arkansas at Founders Park for a three-game series. The final two games of that series will be televised on May 2 at 2 p.m. and May 3 at 3:30 p.m. Both games can be seen on the SEC Network.
South Carolina’s final television game of the regular season will be their series finale at Kentucky on May 10 at noon, which will also be shown on the SEC Network.
Carolina will also have 42 games shown on SEC Network+. Here’s a look at South Carolina’s full schedule and where the games can be seen:
SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISION GAMES
Saturday, March 28 – Missouri – SEC Network (12 p.m.)
Saturday, April 4 – at Ole Miss – ESPNU (7 p.m. Eastern)
Sunday, April 12 – at Vanderbilt – SEC Network (12 p.m. Eastern)
Thursday, April 16 – vs. Mississippi State – ESPNU (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 25 – at LSU – ESPNU (6 p.m. Eastern)
Saturday, May 2 – Arkansas – SEC Network (2 p.m.)
Sunday, May 3 – Arkansas – SEC Network (3:30 p.m.)
Sunday, May 10 – at Kentucky – SEC Network (12 p.m.)
SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE*
Friday, Feb. 14 – Holy Cross (4 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 15 – Holy Cross (2 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 16 – Holy Cross (12 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Winthrop (4 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Presbyterian (4 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 21 – Northwestern (4 p.m.)
Saturday, Feb. 22 – Northwestern (2 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 23 – Northwestern (1:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – North Florida (4 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 28 – Clemson (7 p.m.)
Wednesday, March 4 – Boston College (7 p.m.)
Friday, March 6 – Cornell (7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 7 – Cornell (4 p.m.)
Sunday, March 8 – Cornell (1:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 10 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)
Friday, March 13 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 14 – Tennessee (4 p.m.)
Sunday, March 15 – Tennessee (1:30 p.m.)
Friday, March 20 – at Georgia (7 p.m.)
Saturday, March 21 – at Georgia (2 p.m.)
Sunday, March 22 – at Georgia (1 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 24 – Charleston Southern (7 p.m.)
Friday, March 27 – Missouri (7 p.m.)
Sunday, March 29 – Missouri (1:30 p.m.)
Friday, April 3 – at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. Eastern)
Sunday, April 5 – at Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. Eastern)
Tuesday, April 7 – vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 10 – at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. Eastern)
Saturday, April 11 – at Vanderbilt (3 p.m. Eastern)
Tuesday, April 14 – North Carolina A&T (7 p.m.)
Friday, April 17 – Mississippi State (7 p.m.)
Saturday, April 18 – Mississippi State (3 p.m.)
Friday, April 24 – at LSU (8 p.m. Eastern)
Sunday, April 26 – at LSU (3 p.m. Eastern)
Tuesday, April 28 – Furman (7 p.m.)
Friday, May 1 – Arkansas (7 p.m.)
Friday, May 8 – at Kentucky (6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, May 9 – at Kentucky (2 p.m.)
Tuesday, May 12 – vs. USC Upstate in North Augusta (7 p.m.)
Thursday, May 14 – Florida (7 p.m.)
Friday, May 15 – Florida (7 p.m.)
Saturday, May 16 – Florida (3 p.m.)
* All SEC Network+ games can only be seen online.
South Carolina opens the season on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. against Holy Cross.
