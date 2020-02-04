Richland County Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 entrance ramp collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The person killed in a collision on the entrance ramp onto I-26 has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., 71-year-old Charles F. Sowell was driving a vehicle that veered off the I-26 entrance ramp, went down an embankment and then came to a stop.
Sowell was taken from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Parkridge. He was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.
An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a cardiac event.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.