Richland County Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 entrance ramp collision
By Jazmine Greene | February 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 4:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The person killed in a collision on the entrance ramp onto I-26 has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., 71-year-old Charles F. Sowell was driving a vehicle that veered off the I-26 entrance ramp, went down an embankment and then came to a stop.

Sowell was taken from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Parkridge. He was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a cardiac event.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.

