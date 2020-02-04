Palmetto State well-represented in Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI (WIS) - Allendale native Bashaud Breeland fulfilled a childhood dream Sunday night.
He shined in the secondary at Super Bowl LIV to help Kansas City defeat San Francisco, 31-20.
"It feels great," said an excited Breeland.
Breeland, the former Clemson Tiger, was a playmaker on this super stage. The Chiefs defensive back led the team in tackles (7), tackle for loss (2), along with securing a pivotal interception early in the second quarter to set up a field goal.
"My defensive lineman did a good job of putting pressure on the quarterback," said Breeland. "I played my leverage and played the ball."
Breeland became the first Clemson product with an interception in the Super Bowl.
After the celebration on the field, Breeland returned to the locker room and reflected on his journey from Allendale-Fairfax High to a Super Bowl champion.
"Small kid from Allendale, South Carolina," exclaimed the six-year NFL veteran. "A lot of doubters thought I shouldn't be here. We made it. With the help of my teammates, the belief my coaches had in me all year, it got us to this point. It feels great."
On the other side, former Gamecock Deebo Samuel left the field dejected. The San Francisco rookie wide receiver put together an impressive outing. He set a Super Bowl record for most yards rushing by a wideout with 53. Little consolation after losing at the Super Bowl.
"It's very disappointing," said Samuel. "We came here to do one thing, and it didn't happen."
Here's a list of Super Bowl 54 Champions with ties to the Palmetto State:
- Alex Brown - Defensive Back (South Carolina State)
- Bashaud Breeland - Defensive Back (Clemson)
- Sammy Watkins - Wide Receiver (Clemson)
- Dorian O'Daniel - Linebacker (Clemson)
- Rashad Fenton - Defensive Back (South Carolina)
- Chris Lammons - Practice Squad (South Carolina)
- Rod Wilson - Assistant Special Teams Coach (South Carolina)
- Ted Crews - Chiefs VP of Communications (South Carolina State)
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.