Pair charged by authorities after lengthy drug investigation in Newberry County

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Kendrick Blackwell and 29-year-old Iyeshia Sims were taken into custody on drug charges on Jan. 30. Blackwell was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Sims was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin.