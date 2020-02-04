Pair charged by authorities after lengthy drug investigation in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man and a woman were arrested after authorities conducted a drug investigation that lasted nearly a year.
According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Kendrick Blackwell and 29-year-old Iyeshia Sims were taken into custody on drug charges on Jan. 30. Blackwell was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Sims was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin.
Officials said an undercover investigator bought drugs from a home just outside of the city limits of Newberry.
Later, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and found 15 grams of cocaine, nine grams of heroin, 30 pills of ecstasy, and a gun. Authorities also believed some of the drugs were laced with fentanyl.
To confirm this, the drugs will be sent to a lab to be tested.
Blackwell was released after posting a $46,500 bond on Feb. 1. Sims was released after posting a $20,000 bond on Jan. 31.
