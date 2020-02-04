Man charged with murder, kidnapping in deadly Rosewood neighborhood shooting

By Jazmine Greene and Laurel Mallory | February 3, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 11:03 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police arrested a man less than a day after a deadly shooting in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday on Rose Drive. That’s off South Kilbourne Road near the Jim Hamilton - LB Owens Airport.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired, and found a man dead in the street.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said they took a man into custody around 5 p.m. Monday.

At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, they announced the arrest of 49-year-old Craig Edwards.

Edwards faces charges including murder and kidnapping.

Police provided a previous mugshot of Edwards when announcing his arrest.

This story will be updated.

