Man charged with murder, kidnapping in deadly Rosewood neighborhood shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police arrested a man less than a day after a deadly shooting in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday on Rose Drive. That’s off South Kilbourne Road near the Jim Hamilton - LB Owens Airport.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired, and found a man dead in the street.
The victim has not been identified.
Police said they took a man into custody around 5 p.m. Monday.
At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, they announced the arrest of 49-year-old Craig Edwards.
Edwards faces charges including murder and kidnapping.
Police provided a previous mugshot of Edwards when announcing his arrest.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.