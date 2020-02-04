Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 19-year-old passenger using a rideshare service was killed over the weekend when somebody shot into the vehicle he was riding in. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the victim on Sunday as 19-year-old Jacquez Keyshawn Moore. Police said a female passenger was also wounded and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, Moore and the woman were shot just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. The driver told police a vehicle pulled up to next to his car during the ride, and someone began firing multiple times at the rear of his vehicle, striking both of the passengers in the back seat.