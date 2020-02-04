How a ‘Run for God’ can take you the distance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Runners and walkers are invited to be part of the next “Run for God” training program, which starts Sunday, February 16.
If you’ve ever wanted to become a runner or need a good excuse to take up fitness walking, now’s your chance.
Riverland Hills is offering a 12-week program that combines a weekly Bible study with group training sessions to prepare you to run a 5K (3.1 mile) or a 10K (6.2 mile) road race. Walkers will train to walk a 5K event. The program runs February 16 through May 9.
The 30-minute Bible study meets at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo on Sundays at 6 p.m., followed by a group workout. The 30-minute running/fitness instruction classes meet Tuesdays at 6 p.m., followed by a group workout. The group meets on Thursdays at 6 p.m. for an additional group workout.
The 5K and 10K programs are targeted to beginners. Absolutely no experience is required. Adults and children seventh-grade and above are invited to participate. Youth must attend with a participating adult.
The $50 program fee includes two race shirts and an entry fee for the Get in the Pink Run, a local 5K/10K on May 9. “Run for God” alumni can register for the program at a discounted rate of $30 with the option to purchase a new “Run for God” shirt.
The deadline to register for the program is February 9. The program runs February 16 through May 9 and meets three times a week for a Bible study and group training sessions.
For more information, contact:
Bill Haselden at 622-7654 or thaselden@att.net
Jeanna Moffett at 240-5293 or jeannamoffett@aol.com
Register online at https://riverlandhills.org/recreation.
Be ready to complete your first 5K (3.1 mile) or 10K (6.2 mile) race in just 12 weeks while strengthening your faith and commitment to God.
