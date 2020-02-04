Gamecocks’ Boston, Harris named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of South Carolina Gamecocks have been named to a late-season watch list for one of college basketball’s most prestigious individual awards.
Freshman Aliyah Boston and senior Tyasha Harris were two of 20 players from across the country named to the Wooden Award Late Season watch list.
Boston is averaging a double-double in conference games (13.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg). Overall, she leads the team averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. She also leads the Gamecocks with 58 blocks this season.
Harris is fourth on the team in scoring averaging 12 points per game. She also leads the team in assists with 115 and free-throw shooting at 89.8%. She averaged 12.1 points per game against SEC opponents. Harris has scored over 1,000 career points. She also captured the team’s career assists record as she currently sits at 628.
The Wooden Player of the Year Award will be announced on April 10.
