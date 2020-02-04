First Alert Forecast: All Eyes On Thursday For Strong/Severe Thunderstorms

Rain and Thunderstorms Moving Back Into The Forecast
High pressure to our Southeast will continue to bring in warm temperatures along with more moisture the next few days. Clouds will increase as the next storm system heads our way. A strong cold front will move through by late Thursday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers Wednesday. and thunderstorms with heavy rain likely for Thursday.
First Alert Thursday
Strong jet stream with cold front reaction, along with warm and humid conditions will lead to thunderstorms on Thursday. Some of these storms will be severe. Heavy rain, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat. This is something to watch closely as we move forward.
Weather Highlights:
- Feeling great the next few days with increasing clouds. Highs well above normal as we'll see lower 70s
- Alert Day Thursday for strong to severe storms are likely
- Clearing and cooler Friday
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows middle 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 70s
First Alert Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe with Heavy rain, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 90%
