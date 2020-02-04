Brookgreen Gardens Lowcountry Zoo welcomes 4 baby otters

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Four new bundles of joy were born at Brookgreen Gardens Lowcountry Zoo.
The sculpture garden and wildlife preserve announced the four new otter pups on its Facebook page.
The four little otters were born on Jan. 27.
The VP and Curator of Zoo Collections, Andrea DeMuth, said the mother otter is taking excellent care of the three boys and one girl and the zoo staff are monitoring them closely.
The breeding of the otter pups was recommended through the AZA Species Survival Plan. The mother and father were also wild caught animals so the offspring will be valuable to the river otter population in the U.S., according to DeMuth.
