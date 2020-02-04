Bone-In Barbeque to shift focus from full-service restaurant to catering, special events

“There is a growing trend across the country in which chefs have a restaurant space and host regular, ticketed public dinners and events, but they don't necessarily have traditional, regular meal service hours,” notes Chef Scott Hall, owner of Bone-In Barbeque. “It is a model that has been very successful in markets across the country, but it is a relatively new category here in our region. We are excited to explore and grow that model here at Bone-In Barbeque.”