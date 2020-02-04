Bone-In Barbeque to shift focus from full-service restaurant to catering, special events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first full-service restaurant to open in the BullStreet District is now shifting its focus to special events.
Bone-In Barbeque is will now offer services for special events, tailgate orders, private venue rentals, and catering.
“There is a growing trend across the country in which chefs have a restaurant space and host regular, ticketed public dinners and events, but they don't necessarily have traditional, regular meal service hours,” notes Chef Scott Hall, owner of Bone-In Barbeque. “It is a model that has been very successful in markets across the country, but it is a relatively new category here in our region. We are excited to explore and grow that model here at Bone-In Barbeque.”
Bone-In Barbeque opened in 2018 next to Segra Park. Now, Hall said the venue plans to host weekly, bimonthly, and monthly public events. Bone-In Barbeque intends to serve at festivals and events across the Columbia area.
Also, Bone-In Barbeque will have barbeque buffets during home games at Segra Park. The first one will be held on Feb. 29 when Clemson and South Carolina play at the stadium.
For more information on upcoming events, visit the Bone-In Barbeque Facebook page.
