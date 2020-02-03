Weinstein accuser’s account grilled during cross examination

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in New York. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
February 3, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 12:59 PM

(AP) – A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is facing a vigorous cross-examination.

She returned to the witness stand Monday to answer questions about why she maintained a relationship with Weinstein despite her allegations that the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted her.

The Associated Press is withholding the name of the 34-year-old woman because it is not clear if she wishes to be identified publicly.

The testimony comes at a pivotal moment in the trial of Weinstein, who became one of the #MeToo movement’s top targets.

He is charged in New York with the 2013 rape and also sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, in 2006.

He’s insisted that any sexual encounters he had with his alleged victims were consensual.

