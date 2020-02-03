Upstate middle school student dies from flu complications, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A 13-year-old Gaffney student died from complications from the flu, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.
Arden Bradley died at Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital in Shelby, North Carolina.
She was a student at Gaffney Middle School, Fowler said.
Bradley’s grandfather, Don Johnson, told WYFF Arden got sick on Jan. 27 and was taken to the hospital Wednesday. She was diagnosed with type A flu, then bilateral pneumonia.
He said Arden died Friday.
Johnson said he was not aware of any other pre-existing conditions.
Bradley was born in Shelby.
"She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers," the obituary said.
Bradley’s funeral was held Monday.
Memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
Johnson said Arden would help him deliver Meals on Wheels sometimes.
