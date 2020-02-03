Spartanburg County woman charged with murder in shooting death of husband, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing murder charges after her husband was found shot inside a home in Spartanburg County, deputies say.
Master Deputy Darren Dukes said deputies responded to Stonecrest Drive at about 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.
Deputies found a man inside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Dukes said.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 62-year-old Jasper Bernard Brian was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Dukes, Sheila Denise Lebron, the wife of the victim, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies say she was at the scene when authorities arrived and taken into custody.
