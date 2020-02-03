Second arrest made in connection with dogfighting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies have now arrested a 32-year-old man after several dogs were seized in connection with a dogfighting incident.
According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Bryant Braxton was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force.
When deputies arrived at the home on Atterbury Drive and knocked on the door, a man carrying a book bag was seen running out of the back door of the home and jumping over a fence in the backyard. The man was later identified as Braxton. Authorities searched for Braxton only to find the book bag he was carrying, which held several large bags of marijuana and a gun.
Braxton has been charged for possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Officials said Braxton was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center but has been released.
Deputies previously took Chasity Hammonds into custody after searching the home and finding the injured and malnourished dogs. She was arrested on an “animal fighting or baiting” charge.
