Police searching for three people after Islamic Center of Charleston vandalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for three people after the Islamic Center of Charleston was vandalized on two different occasions.
Charleston police say on Jan. 19 at 3:35 a.m. an individual was seen on video camera footage vandalizing the wall of 1117 King St. using spray paint.
A report states this person was seen driving a dark colored Nissan, possibly a newer model Altima, with both front and rear licences of an unknown state.
In addition, officers are looking for two people of interest after the center was vandalized days later on Jan. 30 at 11 p.m.
CPD officials said the two individuals sought were seen traveling in a silver couple of an unknown make and model.
Anyone with information is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Investigators said the vandalism consisted of an unidentifiable symbol and the words “Utterly Blessed.”
