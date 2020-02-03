Lexington County man sentenced to life for murder, destruction of human remains

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder that occurred in 2017.
Following a jury trial, 39-year-old Lee Anthony “Tony” Corley was convicted on all charges included murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of human remains.
On May 25th, 2017, Lexington County resident Alena Kennedy, 36, was reported missing by her mother after she was unable to reach her daughter by phone. Alena’s mother said she also missed an important family function.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department issued a media bulletin asking for information regarding Alena’s disappearance.
On June 15, 2017, Sgt. Mike Gooding and Det. Sam Smith of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department received a tip connecting Tony Corley to Alena’s disappearance.
On June 16, 2017, Alena’s remains were recovered on a dirt road at Old Two Notch Road in Lexington County. The remains had been burned, encased in cement and discarded in a trash can.
On July 21st, LCSD interviewed Corley and he maintained that Alena was still alive. He stated that she had moved to Florida. Corley admitted that Alena had been staying at his house during the month of April, but denied any knowledge of foul play.
Law enforcement continued to gather numerous leads and witness statements which confirmed Corley’s involvement in Alena’s disappearance and murder.
On June 23, 2017, Corley was arrested for murder. Corley’s girlfriend, Harriet “Haley” Coleman, was also arrested after admitting to law enforcement that she had assisted Corley after the murder in the destruction and burning of Alena’s body.
Officials determined that Corley and Coleman moved Alena’s body from Corley’s residence at McDonald Avenue in South Congaree to another residence located on Cecil Lane in the Red Bank area.
Corley proceeded to burn Alena’s body in the yard of the Cecil Lane location. He then transferred the burned remains into a trash can where it was covered in approximately 200 pounds of cement.
Ultimately, the trash can containing Alena’s remains was discarded in a secluded, wooded area off Old Two Notch Road and discovered by a passerby on June 16th.
During the trial, numerous witnesses testified from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, S.L.E.D., and others who heard Corley make admissions regarding the murder of Alena Kennedy. Witnesses testified that Corley admitted to choking Alena while she was staying at his residence on McDonald Avenue in April of 2017.
The investigation was conducted by Det. Sam Smith and Sgt. Mike Gooding of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.
“We appreciate the efforts of Sheriff Jay Koon and the entire Sheriff’s Department during the course of this investigation. They acted diligently in responding to the disappearance of Alena Kennedy, and tragically, to the murder investigation that ensued. These officers demonstrated extraordinary commitment in seeing Alena’s killer brought to justice,” Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes said.
