Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

ORANGEBURG MASSACRE ANNIVERSARY
Orangeburg Massacre ceremony to unveil busts of 3 killed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State University plans to unveil bronze busts of three students killed by bullets fired by officers during a 1968 civil rights protest. The university says the busts will be dedicated Saturday as part of the 52nd anniversary commemoration of the Orangeburg Massacre. Samuel Hammond Jr., Delano Middleton and Henry Smith were all shot to death February 8, 1968, by state troopers during a tense encounter after three days of protests over a segregated bowling alley. The troopers claimed someone shot at them first, but no evidence of anyone firing other than officers was ever found.
FATAL SHOOTING-HUSBAND-WIFE
Woman accused of murder in husband's shooting death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband. News outlets report 62-year-old Jasper Brian was found with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg County. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say 53-year-old Sheila Lebron has been charged with murder. She's also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. She was at the home when officers arrived. It's unclear whether she had an attorney to comment on her behalf. She's expected to appear in court Monday. An autopsy for Brian was also scheduled for Monday.
ELECTION 2020
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than two years have passed since the first presidential announcement, nearly $1 billion has been spent and numerous candidates have already come and gone. And yet the Democrats' turbulent 2020 primary season officially begins Monday. By day's end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucus in the contest to challenge President Donald Trump. Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment. The top four candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
ELECTION 2020-WATCH
2020 Watch: Now it's time for real votes to shape field
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The end of the beginning is here. After a year of political drama, the first voting contest of the 2020 primary season will be held Monday in Iowa. The kickoff caucuses could bring the first real sense of clarity to the Democrats' presidential nomination fight. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden appear to be the front-runners, but Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are within striking distance. And don’t forget about Midwestern favorite Amy Klobuchar. Some expect the candidates to finish locked in a four-way muddle. But heading into New Hampshire there might be some separation within the moderate and progressive lanes, at least.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE-MEN
166-year-old women's college OKs male residential students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 166-year-old women's college in South Carolina has decided to admit men as residential students, possibly as early as fall 2021. Columbia College has co-ed evening, graduate and online programs. But college spokeswoman Erika Dawkins tells The State that this will be the first “co-ed residential day program.” President Carol Moore tells the Post and Courier that the school in Columbia will keep its designation as a women's college by letting women choose to attend co-ed or women-only classes. The board of trustees voted on the plan Friday.
SLAIN OFFICER HONORED
Hometown of SC fallen officer opens park named in his honor
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — An officer killed in a 2018 ambush is having a park named in his honor in his South Carolina hometown. The Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Park opened Thursday in Darlington. Carraway's family remembered him as children played nearby on a swing set. The park also has a lighted basketball court, something Carraway's wife says he would have enjoyed because he loved coaching and mentoring kids. Darlington is also working on a downtown memorial park to fallen officers that should open this fall.