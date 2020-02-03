Gamecock women stay atop AP Top 25 following dominant wins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the third consecutive week, South Carolina remains at the top of the AP Top 25.
The Gamecocks finished the previous week in dominating fashion to maintain their No. 1 ranking. First, Carolina put up together a historic performance against Ole Miss holding the Rebels to two first-half points on their way to an 87-32 victory. Three days later, the Gamecocks picked up their sixth top-25 win of the season by defeating No. 22 Tennessee 69-48.
Baylor, Oregon, UConn, and Louisville also remained in their spots in the top five in this week’s poll as well.
South Carolina returns to action when they travel to Arkansas on Thursday. That game will start at 8:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.
