Forestbrook Middle School student killed in Myrtle Beach shooting, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A person is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Anthony Lemay.
Lemay’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Horry County Schools spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier, said Lemay was a Forestbrook Middle School student. She said counselors are on hand to help students and staff during this time.
The name of the person in custody has not been released.
The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear. Vest said more information will be available when police release warrants for the person in custody.
People who live near where the shooting happened said they are getting used to shootings in their area.
“People are not feeling safe," neighbor Bob Simpkins said. "Kids do not want to be out on the street.”
Neighbors hope the area changes, but they’re not sure what can be done, because they said there’s already a good police presence.
“It seems to get progressively worse," resident Ralph Wendling said.
The shooting remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach police and the coroner’s office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.