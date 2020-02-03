FIRST ALERT: Tracking more warm temps, then strong storms by Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more warmer weather and a round of showers and storms. In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we'll see a mix of stars and clouds. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· More warm temperatures are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and potential storms toward the Midlands Wednesday through early Friday morning.
· In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day. We're expecting scattered rain and potential strong storms (90%). Heavy rain and gusty winds are the big weather threats.
· Highs will cool back into the 50s by Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. It won't be quite as cold. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s ad lower 50s.
More warmer weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday with high pressure offshore. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We'll see partly sunny skies for your Tuesday.
Then, more changes will move in as a slow-moving cold front tracks toward the Midlands by Wednesday through Friday giving way to scattered rain and the potential for storms.
On Wednesday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in through the day. Rain chances are around 40%.
Thursday is an Alert Day! The cold front will track even closer to the Midlands by your Thursday afternoon and evening, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threats with the storm system. However, we can't rule out an isolated tornado.
Rain chances are around 90%. Some of our forecast models are saying that we could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. There could be some locally higher amounts, too. We’ll keep you posted.
A few showers could linger into your Friday morning. Otherwise, expect gradual clearing skies. Highs will drop back into the 50s.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Not As Cold. Low temperatures near 50.
Tuesday: Partly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Move In 40%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & T’Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers Early (30%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs near 60.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.