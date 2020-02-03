First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Spring The next Few Days!

It's A Taste of Spring This Week!
High pressure to our South will bring in much warmer temperatures the next few days with Highs in the 70s! A strong cold front moves through late Thursday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers Wednesday. and thunderstorms likely for Thursday.
First Alert Thursday
Strong jet stream with cold front reaction, along with warm and humid conditions will lead to thunderstorms on Thursday. Some of these storms will be severe. Heavy rain, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat. This is something to watch closely as we move forward.
Weather Highlights:
- Feeling great the next few days! Partly cloudy skies with Highs in the 70s
- Alert Day Thursday for strong to severe storms are likely
- Clearing and nice for the weekend.
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Much warmer. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Scattered clouds. Lows upper 40s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers late. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 30%
First Alert Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe with Heavy rain, damaging winds and possible Tornadoes are the biggest threat. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 90%
