Ex-Clemson QB Brice announces transfer to Duke

(WIS) - Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice is staying in the ACC.
Brice announced on social media on Sunday that he will be transferring to play for the Duke Blue Devils.
Brice played behind Trevor Lawrence for two seasons as the Tigers made two national championship game appearances. During his career with Clemson, Brice was 75-of-124 passing for 896 yards and nine touchdowns.
His most notable game came in 2018 when he guided Clemson to a 27-23 win over Syracuse after Trevor Lawrence was injured early in the contest.
Brice announced his decision to leave Clemson on Jan. 16 following the Tigers’ national title game loss to LSU.
This season, Clemson does not face Duke in regular-season play. However, the matchup could happen if Duke wins the Coastal Division title and Clemson captures the Atlantic title.
According to reports, Brice will be able to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
