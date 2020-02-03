CPD investigating after man found dead on Rose Dr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the 100 block of Rose Drive.
Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officials found a deceased male.
The Richland County Coroners Office is working to determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.
CPD tweeted around 5 p.m. that a man has been detained in connection with this investigation. They believe this is an isolated incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
