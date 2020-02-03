Coroner identifies person killed in single-car crash in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim who died in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Columbia has now been identified.
Shawn Oleary, 68, was identified as the person killed in the collision that happened on Feb. 1. The crash, according to officials, happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Koon Store Road. That’s between Wilson Boulevard and Winnsboro Road.
The driver of the car lost control and hit a tree, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation by SCHP and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
