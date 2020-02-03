Coker lacrosse honors fallen teammate during season opener

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Members of the Coker University lacrosse team are paying homage to a late teammate Sunday.
The Cobras opened their season in Hartsville against Lees-McRae by donning t-shirts with Garrett Bakhsh’s jersey number. Bakhsh was one of the three victims in the deadly Mac’s Lounge nightclub shooting.
The community held a candlelight vigil for the freshman on Friday. “It just weighed heavy on my heart because my heart is broken for the families,” said Susan Winburn, who organized the candlelight vigil.
The Cobras signed banners Sunday, some of which read “Forever a Cobra”.
“He was an innocent victim. He wasn’t involved at all in this dispute that occurred between two people that happened to be at this lounge that night," said a family spokesperson.
