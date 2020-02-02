Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

MIAMI (AP) - The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.
Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.
The go-ahead score: A 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left.
Williams is a former Miami Dolphins running back and returned to his former field — Hard Rock Stadium — to enjoy the most significant night of his career.
Williams finished off the title march with a touchdown run with 1:12 left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the outcome.
Demi Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet.
Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”
The teams also took time to remember a basketball legend.
The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines — a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The first Latina artists to headline a Super Bowl halftime show turned in a performance of joyful, sexy exuberance.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the stage and ran through hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie,' ‘Jenny From the Block,’ ‘On the Floor,’ ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ and ‘Let’s Get Loud.'
Lopez’ daughter Emme joined her mother for a verse, and there were guest appearances by J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.
Lopez wore a red, white and blue cape of the Puerto Rican flag, signaling it was a different part of America making its play for inclusion on Super Bowl Sunday.
