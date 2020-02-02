Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

By BARRY WILNER | February 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 11:06 PM

MIAMI (AP) - The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.

The go-ahead score: A 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 2:44 left.

Williams is a former Miami Dolphins running back and returned to his former field — Hard Rock Stadium — to enjoy the most significant night of his career.

Williams finished off the title march with a touchdown run with 1:12 left, a 38-yarder around the left end to seal the outcome.

Demi Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”

The teams also took time to remember a basketball legend.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines — a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show

The first Latina artists to headline a Super Bowl halftime show turned in a performance of joyful, sexy exuberance.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shared the stage and ran through hits like ‘Hips Don’t Lie,' ‘Jenny From the Block,’ ‘On the Floor,’ ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ and ‘Let’s Get Loud.'

Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP)

Lopez’ daughter Emme joined her mother for a verse, and there were guest appearances by J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Lopez wore a red, white and blue cape of the Puerto Rican flag, signaling it was a different part of America making its play for inclusion on Super Bowl Sunday.

