Richland County family receiving assistance from Red Cross after house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross will be assisting a family of seven whose home was damaged by a house fire.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on Guernsey around 10 a.m.
Officials say the fire originated in the kitchen. The home suffered smoke and heat damage.
No injuries have been reported.
Red Cross will be providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
If you would like to assist the families in need you can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
