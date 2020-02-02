Red Cross assisting two families displaced after house fire

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross is assisting two families whose home was damaged by a fire yesterday afternoon.
The Sumter Fire Department responded to the fire on Bethel Church Road.
Six people were displaced. Red Cross will be providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
If you would like to assist the families in need you can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
