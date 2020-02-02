Mount Pleasant man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on 14 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Edward Leroy Allen was arrested Friday night and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor first degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
A judge set bond for Allen at $500,000.
According to an affidavit, Mount Pleasant police executed a search in Mount Pleasant on Dec. 5, 2019, after receiving a cyber tip. The affidavit states during the search, detectives seized Allen’s cell phone where they found a large number of images of child pornography.
Investigators say on Sept. 17, 2019, Allen committed the offense of first-degree exploitation of a minor by creating a video with his cell phone to record sexual activity with a minor.
The affidavit states screen shots of the sexual act were found on Allen’s phone during the search.
Allen was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
