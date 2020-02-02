Police kill suspect in ‘terrorism-related’ London stabbings

(AP) – Police officers in south London shot and killed a man who wounded at least two people in what authorities described as “terrorism-related” stabbings.
The Sunday afternoon violence in the Streatham neighborhood marked a departure from recent attacks in the British capital that took place by high-profile landmarks in central London.
Deputy assistant police commissioner Stephen Roberts said police would quickly try to search the suspect’s residence and seize any computer devices.
Roberts says investigators are researching the man’s background to learn more about the attack and any possible co-conspirators.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.