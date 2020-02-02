Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - SC Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead in Lexington County yesterday evening.
The accident occurred on Boiling Springs Road near Longview Street at approximately 10:05 p.m.
Officials say a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Longview Street when ran a stop sign while attempted to turn left onto Boiling Spring Road. The Camry was then struck by a 2008 Jeep Commander.
The driver of the Toyota, 63-year-old Doris Smith Waters, was pronounced at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Jeep was transported from the scene to Lexington Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.
