FIRST ALERT - Get Ready to Enjoy Spring in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
- Sunny and warm conditions to end the weekend
- Warmer weather is expected this week
- Daytime highs will settle at or above 70 Monday – Thursday
- Thursday is an Alert Day for showers and isolated storms
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
This week, we will be able to enjoy temperatures that may have you checking the calendar. It will feel like Spring for a good bit of the work week.
We will go from a 65° temperature Sunday to 75° by Monday. The high temperatures during the course of the work week will stay in the 70s from Monday through Thursday this will be a nice warm treat for us as we move through the beginning of February.
The temperatures will regulate and come back down to normal by Friday with a high of 58, which is our average for this time of year.
There is an opportunity to see some showers and isolated storms Thursday with a cold front moving into the area. Thursday is a First Alert Day for the showers and storms that we are expecting. There is a 70% chance of showers and storms.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday (Groundhog Day): Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Monday Mostly sunny. Highs middle 70s
Tuesday Partly Sunny. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.