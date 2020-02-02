First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer temps and another round of rain and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather and another round of showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Tonight, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds. An isolated sprinkle or shower could develop (20%). Lows will be in the 30s overnight.
- We're expecting mostly sunny skies Sunday. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.
- Even warmer weather is expected next week. Highs will be in the 70s Monday through next Thursday.
- More rain moves in Tuesday PM through next Friday.
- In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day. A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and potential strong storms to the Midlands (70%).
First Alert Weather Story
As we move through your Saturday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. A few isolated sprinkles and showers could drop in for some of us tonight. The rain chance is around 20%. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight.
On Sunday, which is Groundhog Day, high pressure will be in control of our weather, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by afternoon.
Even warmer weather moves in next week as high pressure shifts offshore. We’re forecasting highs in the low to mid 70s Monday under a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs will remain near the low 70s for several communities Tuesday through Thursday. However, at the same time, we'll be tracking scattered showers and potential thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday and possibly into early Friday.
In fact, heads up! Thursday is an Alert Day. A slow-moving cold front will bring rain and potential strong storms to the Midlands. We have several days to fine tune the forecast. However, this is an early warning for you as this front runs into some warm, moist air. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the big threats, but we’ll keep you posted to any changes.
Tonight: Stars and Clouds. Isolated Sprinkle/Shower Possible (20%). Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Much Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Late (20%). Highs in the upper 60s to near 70..
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & T’Storms (70%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers Early (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.