Columbia Chamber to host ‘Safety in the Community’ forum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Safety in the Community” forum this upcoming week.
The event will be held at the Richland Library on February 4th at 8 a.m.
Topics up for discussion will be current crime trends, methods in place to address concerns, impacts on local businesses and how the business community can help. The forum will also talk about what citizens can do to prevent crime and how to be prepared for a personal attack or shooting in a public place.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will be speakers at the event. It is free and open to the public.
