Three arrested, several drugs seized from Sumter County home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three men after seizing various drugs from a home on Burgress Court.
Kevin Brown, 33, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Brown, 30, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Ryan Rembert, 28, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
On January 29th, officials executed a search warrant at the residence. 96 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and three firearms were seized.
“Illegal drug operations never stop but I assure you Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will never stop removing these harmful substances and criminals off the streets,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
