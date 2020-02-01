Three arrested, several drugs seized from Sumter County home

Sumter County Drug Bust (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene | February 1, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 1:41 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three men after seizing various drugs from a home on Burgress Court.

Kevin Brown, 33, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Travis Brown, 30, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Ryan Rembert, 28, has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

On January 29th, officials executed a search warrant at the residence. 96 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, and three firearms were seized.

“Illegal drug operations never stop but I assure you Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will never stop removing these harmful substances and criminals off the streets,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

