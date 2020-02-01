’They were like twins’: Family reacts after one of two brothers dies in deadly Saluda County car crash

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Earlier this week, tragedy struck the Saluda County community when a Chevy truck carrying three Saluda County High School students veered off the road and hit a tree, killing two of the high schoolers and seriously injuring the third.
Officials said the crash happened on Long Road, just off of Highway 378 in Saluda County.
The coroner said 17-year-old Drayton Black, who the truck belonged to, and 16-year-old Jaden Coleman died on the scene. Jaden’s family confirmed the back seat passenger who survived the crash was Jaden’s brother, Kadius Coleman.
Kadius and Jaden’s aunt and uncle said that it’s been devastating for their entire family. Margaret Whetstone, Jaden and Kadius Coleman’s aunt, said Jaden and Kadius were very close. She said you never found one without the other.
“‘How is he?’ That was always the question. ‘How is he?’” Whetstone said.
It was one of the first questions Kadius Coleman asked his aunt when he woke up on Tuesday morning in the hospital. He wanted to see his brother, Jaden Coleman.
“And the answer was always he’s good. The last question he asked was where was he, and that I couldn’t answer,” Whetstone said.
Whetstone said she was the first one at the hospital on Monday night.
“I didn’t really know what I was walking into,” Whetstone said. “I thought I was going to pick Kadius up from the emergency room, but it was a different story when I got there.”
She said Kadius had a broken leg, a fractured neck, and minor brain bleeding. Jaden died on the scene.
“He is in heaven and they welcomed him with open arms,” Whetstone said.
Whetstone said Jaden was like a teddy bear who loved the outdoor and, while mourning Jaden, the family was trying to be strong for Kadius.
“They were 10 months apart. They were like twins,” Whetstone said.
Whetstone said hearing the news was difficult, but Kadius is strong and his strength is helping the rest of the family.
“It’s all been like a bad nightmare. Even now, I still don’t believe it,” said Stacy Coleman, Jaden and Kadius’s uncle.
Stacy Coleman said Kadius will be transported to a rehabilitation facility in the next day or two, but right now they hope Kadius will be well enough to attend his brother’s funeral.
“He needs closure just like we need it,” Whetstone said.
Whetstone said she went back to the scene of the accident yesterday for the first time. She said it was heartbreaking seeing the tree and she wondered how it happened. There hasn’t been any update on what caused the crash, but troopers say the investigation is ongoing.
A funeral service for Jaden will be tomorrow at Saluda High School at 2 p.m.
The funeral service for Drayton Black will also be at Saluda High School on Saturday at 11 a.m.
