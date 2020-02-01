Super SEC Sunday Showdown: Gamecocks vs Lady Vols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Super Bowl Sunday, in Columbia, the Gamecock women embrace a SUPER Top-25 SEC showdown.
"For us, we're focusing on what we do," said South Carolina senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan on Friday. "No matter who were are playing our game and our style of basketball."
Number one ranked South Carolina hosts 22nd ranked Tennessee. Head coach Dawn Staley says the Lady Vols are unlike any team they've played to date.
"They are long at every position," Staley said.
Tennessee features excellent length. Staley adds the Lady Vols utilize it to force teams into mistakes. Tennessee is second only to South Carolina in the SEC in blocks per game.
"We got to play fast and get up and down the floor," Staley remarked. "Not allow their height to bother us in the half-court."
Without question, a significant challenge awaits the Gamecocks at one o'clock Sunday afternoon. A critical conference battle on the schedule to tip-off the home stretch of the regular season.
"It is the home stretch here," Herbert Harrigan said. "A couple of guaranteed games left. Locking in and winning all these games."
"We did great for half of our conference season and the non-conference," Staley added. "But, this is the most meaningful part of our season. We put ourselves in a really good position. How you finish is how you're going to be remembered."
South Carolina is currently 20-1 overall, 8-0 in the SEC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.