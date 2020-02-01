Sumter man arrested for hitting, bruising 8-year-old girl

Sumter man arrested for hitting, bruising 8-year-old girl
Sumter man arrested for hitting, bruising 8-year-old girl (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene | February 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 11:49 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 49-year-old man for hit and bruising an 8-year-old child.

Jimmy Dean Blakely is facing cruelty to children charges.

Sumter man arrested for hitting, bruising 8-year-old girl
Sumter man arrested for hitting, bruising 8-year-old girl (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

On January 19th, officials issued a warrant for Blakely. It states that Blakely inflicted ill-treatment upon the young girl by striking her on the thigh with a belt that caused extensive dark bruising.

Blakley was taken into custody on January 29th.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.