Sumter man arrested for hitting, bruising 8-year-old girl

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 49-year-old man for hit and bruising an 8-year-old child.
Jimmy Dean Blakely is facing cruelty to children charges.
On January 19th, officials issued a warrant for Blakely. It states that Blakely inflicted ill-treatment upon the young girl by striking her on the thigh with a belt that caused extensive dark bruising.
Blakley was taken into custody on January 29th.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
