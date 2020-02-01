Stewart headlines celebratory night for Joe Gibbs Racing

“To have a connection to every member of this NASCAR Hall of Fame class is very, very special, as all of them had an influence early in my NASCAR career that allows me to stand in this spot right now," Stewart said. "Twelve of my 21 years in NASCAR came driving for Joe Gibbs. ‘You win with people,’ is what Joe always said. Joe surrounded me with some of the best people in racing, and it’s why we were able to win two championships and a lot of races together.