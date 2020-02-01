Spring Valley community honors coach battling cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For five years, Spring Valley Girls Assistant Basketball Coach, Teresa Legette, has kicked cancer to the curb. A battle with breast cancer that currently keeps her off the court. Legette, physically unable to guide from the bench, still inspires the Vikings every day.
She's the heartbeat within the school walls. On Friday night, the Spring Valley community honored its loyal and loving mom in her fight against cancer.
“She’s the bravest person I know,” said Spring Valley Head Coach Megan Assey. “Through this whole experience, I’ve seen her exude nothing but a positive spirit.”
Spring Valley welcomed in Irmo Friday. It was a regular-season game where the outcome mattered less than the message displayed. “We heart, Legette.” A sign posted behind the Vikings bench. Her seat saved with a pink ribbon, along with a photo of her embracing head coach Megan Assey.
"One of the most influential people in my life," an emotional Assey stated. "She's been so loyal, dedicated, and hard-working. I've never been around someone that has more passion for their craft and for the love of helping others."
Assey, in her fourth season, has seen firsthand Legette’s loyalty and love for her students. It extends far beyond winning championships.
“She’s been an integral part of our success,” Assey added. “The way she loves the kids and pride she takes in her school.”
Legette has done so since the first day on the job at Spring Valley in 2005.
"I don't think there is anybody that has ever worked at this school that loves Spring Valley and loves the kids more than coach Legette," Assey said. "Students go around and call her mom. She's been a mom to many students."
The Vikings will always support their mom and her fight.
“She’s been a tremendous role model for our student-athletes as to how to persevere through tough times,” Assey said.
