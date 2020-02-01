SLED: Inappropriate text messages from Union County sheriff found during embezzlement investigation

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division into claims of embezzlement at the Union County Sheriff’s Office revealed “several flaws in the management” but did not result in any criminal charges, according to a letter that 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson wrote to SLED in September.
In February 2018 Sheriff David Taylor requested the SLED investigation after he said accounting irregularities were discovered within the office.
WYFF News 4 obtained the 1,111-page SLED case file through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In the case it says Kimberly Riddle Bailey, a sheriff’s office employee, was found dead on March 27, 2018 in her home. WYFF News 4 has a call into the Union County coroner for Bailey’s cause of death.
The case file shows that on Feb. 22, 2018, Bailey “admitted to using money, collected by the UCSO from sex offender registry payments, for personal use.” An audit of the sex offender registry account found $76,315 was unaccounted for. The sheriff's office collected annual registration fees for the county.
Another $50,153 was unaccounted for from the drug seized money account. Deputies told SLED investigators that money was turned over to Bailey.
During an interview with SLED, Bailey said she had no knowledge of other employees using sheriff’s office money for personal purchases. Bailey was asked if other employees were engaging in criminal activity. “Not criminal, but immoral,” she replied.
Bailey told investigators that Taylor was engaging in extramarital affairs, the report said. The report said Bailey told investigators that Taylor called her into his office, pulled his pants down and made a comment about how much weight he had lost. Bailey also told investigators that she had purchased liquor for the sheriff on multiple occasions during working hours, the report said.
“Following Kim Bailey’s death, a journal was recovered that made several statements that appeared to be admitting guilt related to the embezzlement,” the SLED report said.
An entry dated the same day as her interview with SLED reads: “What have I done??? Disappointment! That’s the 1st word that comes to mind. Stupid-Selfish-Greed!! And for what? Nothing!!”
“I hope that one-day people can see past all the bad I have done and remember some of the good. I’m not a bad person. I don’t have a bad heart. I just made a mistake. A terrible mistake that I can’t fix or take back.”
On March 17, 2018, Bailey wrote in her journal: “There is no perfect timing to get caught and yes I am guilty..” “Why did I do this at all.”
The journal entry also included allegations against Taylor similar to the statements made in her interview with SLED.
Bailey was found dead in her home 10 days later.
Maj. Robbie Hines was interviewed by SLED during the investigation and told investigators that he saw sexually explicit messages on a county phone previously used by Taylor, according to the report.
Hines said the messages were exchanged between Taylor and a deputy.
The deputy on the other end of the messages denied ever engaging in a relationship with Taylor, according to SLED’s conclusions, but SLED’s analysis of the phone confirmed Hines’ account and revealed similar messages to other employees.
Deputy Scott Coffer told SLED investigators that he was also asked to purchase alcohol for Taylor. Coffer said he waited until he was off duty and out of uniform to make the purchases, according to the case summary. He said Taylor paid him back.
Several employees told SLED investigators about times they smelled alcohol on Taylor during law enforcement calls, according to the SLED summary.
Wilson said she did not recommend SLED seek criminal charges against Taylor and also said her office would not seek indictments against him.
Wilson noted the investigation “completely cleared Sheriff Taylor of obtaining any personal financial benefit from this mismanagement.”
Taylor told WYFF News 4 that he will have a comment next week after getting and reviewing the SLED report.
WYFF News 4 Investigates has reached out to Wilson to find out more about her review of the case.
