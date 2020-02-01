SCHP investigating fatal collision on I-26 eastbound

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car collision that has left one person dead.
The accident occurred on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 97.
At approximately 6 p.m. a Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling east on 1-26 when it lost control and struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The Dodge Ram then ran off the right side of the highway.
A Freightliner tractor-trailer, that was entering I-26 from exit 97, was also struck by the Ford Ranger after it colliding with the Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Ford Ranger, 54-year-old Johnson Reynolds Butchart, died from injuries sustained in the collision. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt trauma to the body.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting Highway Patrol with the investigation.
