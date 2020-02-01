Registration opens for third annual Tri-County STEMersion program

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Registration is open on Saturday for the 2020 Tri-County STEMersion program to connect educators with area industries.
Tri-County STEMersion is a two-week, unique hands-on program for up to 40 middle and high school instructors in the Tri-County.
Educators will visit one or two sites per day and be introduced to local companies’ work environments throughout the program. The plans will focus on math and science and reinforce why such skills are vital to the Tri-County region’s workforce and economic growth.
Registration starts on February 1 and runs through February 29. The program happens June 8- June 11 and then from June 15- June 18.
STEMersion also provides up to a $1,000 stipend for educators.
To apply, visit berkeleymeansbusiness.com.
